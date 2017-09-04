Weather Cooperating As Crews Make Progress On 7,000-Acre La Tuna Blaze

LIVE UPDATES | FORECAST | PHOTOS | LATEST COVERAGE

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – More than 1,000 firefighters work for a fourth day Monday to put out a 7,000-acre brushfire, as the last of the residents ordered to evacuate the record-setting blaze were expected to return to their homes authorities said.

The La Tuna Fire had burned 7,003 acres and was 30 percent contained as of late Sunday night. There were no mandatory evacuation orders still place.

Three homes were destroyed and one was damaged by blaze, which broke out at 1:25 p.m. Friday near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the 210 Freeway.

“We believe two of three (homes) had no brush clearance,” Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said. “So I can’t emphasize enough the importance of a minimum — within L.A. city — a minimum of 200 feet brush clearance, that’s brush from your home. If there is no defensive space we cannot protect your house.”

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted by the cities of Burbank, Glendale and in Los Angeles, and Mayor Eric Garcetti estimated all but 10 percent of the 1,400 evacuated Los Angeles residents had returned Sunday with the remainder expected to go home Monday.

Voluntary evacuations remained only for Country Club Drive east of Sunset Canyon in Burbank.

Most lanes of the 210 Freeway have also reopened after the freeway was shut down in both directions between the 118 and 2 freeways for most of the weekend.

Monday’s forecast calls for clouds all day, humidity around 40 percent, light winds and much cooler temperatures in the upper 80s, the National Weather Service reported.

So far, the weather has cooperated for firefighters in Burbank, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.

“Overnight, the weather cooperated and we received some rain,” Green said. “It appears, at least for now, that the fire in the Burbank hillside has laid down significantly. We no longer have any evacuation orders in place in the City of Burbank.”

A Smoke Advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District remained through Monday morning.

Garcetti welcomed a state of emergency declared in Los Angeles County by Gov. Jerry Brown, saying the decision placed the fire at the highest priority and would bring new resources to fighting it. He called the La Tuna Fire the biggest brush fire in the city’s history in terms of acreage.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters the county would issue its state of emergency Tuesday, after the holiday.

Two firefighters taken to hospitals during the second day of the fire for heat-related illnesses were stable, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. A third firefighters was treated for a heat-related illness Sunday, a fourth was treated for burns and a volunteer Community Emergency Response Team member was medically evaluated although the nature of the illness was not released.

Evacuation centers remained open: in Los Angeles, Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Boulevard; in Burbank, the McCambridge Park Recreational Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.; and in Glendale, Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, authorities said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)