STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old girl from Studio City was caught in Saturday’s avalanche on Mammoth Mountain.

Eleana was with family and friends on a weekend snowboarding trip. Going down on her first run with her GoPro attached to her helmet when she says halfway down the mountain a lift worker saw the wall of snow coming.

“He like went all crazy,” Eleana told CBSLA’s Andrea Fujii. “He was like ‘uh oh, there’s a big avalanche coming down, run.’ ”

Problem was Eleana says she was adjusting her boot with one foot off her board and could hardly move.

“Everyone started running but I couldn’t because I was in the snow so I just ended up ducking down,” said Eleana.

She said bits of snow and rock were pelting her.

Related: Second Calif. Resort Hit By Avalanche

“I kind of started yelling help like hoping that someone would come over and help me to move fast, but the avalanche was going too quick so I just kind of ducked under,” said Eleana.

Her video shows people coming to her rescue. She was checked out by paramedics, and got the all clear.

At some point conditions were near white out.

Eleana says she knows she’s lucky. Eight other people were partially buried in the avalanche. All suffered minor injuries.

She says folks from the resort used her video to help them learn more about what happened that day.

And despite the possible danger, she says she will snowboard again.

“When the avalanche finished and I could see everything again, I knew I was going to be OK,” said Eleana.