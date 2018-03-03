MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche Saturday prompted the closure of a second major California ski resort in as many days in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The Mono County Sheriff’s department says three people were partially buried but unhurt by an avalanche Saturday at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Central California.

Resort officials said the avalanche occurred at about 10:15 a.m. while resort workers were in an area closed to the public attempting so-called avalanche mitigation, which includes purposely creating smaller slides.

The avalanche poured down the mountain and into an open run crowded with skiers and boarders. The resort then closed for the day.

A Northern California avalanche on Friday injured two people and closed Squaw Valley ski resort. The avalanche occurred hours after the body of a missing snowboarder was found at the same resort.

Heavy storms have drenched coastal areas and dumped more than 6 feet of snow in some higher elevations.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)