MAMMOTH LAKES (AP) — California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort is open a day after it was shut down when an avalanche partially buried three people.

The Mono County Sheriff’s department said none of the three were hurt when the snow rushed down the slopes Saturday.

Resort spokeswoman Lauren Burke says a chairlift in the area of the avalanche remains closed Sunday as crews inspect it for damage.

The rest of the mountain, she says, is open and skiers and snowboarders are enjoying sunny conditions.

To the north, an avalanche on Friday injured two people and closed Squaw Valley ski resort.

Heavy storms have drenched coastal areas and dumped more than 6 feet of snow in some higher elevations.

