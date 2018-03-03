MALIBU (CBSLA) — The worst is over, but remnants of the slow-moving storm that has drenched the Southland are expected to linger Saturday with a winter weather advisory in place until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Malibu mudslide forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard Friday, but no injuries were reported. Topanga Canyon, also known as California State Route 27, was still closed from Grand View Drive to PCH as of noon Saturday.

Caltrans reported that the roadway was not expected to reopen until Sunday.

Meanwhile, Highway 33 in Ojai had reopened after being closed Friday due to mud and debris flows.

Morning showers are expected in some areas, improving to scattered rainfall in the afternoon with southwest winds of up to 15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

No mud or debris flows were reported Friday in communities abutting the recent Creek Fire burn area near Sylmar or the La Tuna Fire in the Verdugo Mountains, and no evacuations were ordered.

In mountain areas, a winter weather advisory will be in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters said Highway 2 through the San Gabriel Mountains will be affected by the snow, the Grapevine corridor of Interstate 5 will likely be spared initially, “but there is a chance that snow levels could lower to pass level by Saturday morning.”

Meteorologist Craig Herrera said rainfall totals will range between 0.10 to 0.35 inches for the coast and valleys, and up to 0.50 inches for the foothills and mountains.

Snow levels will hover around 5,000 feet.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)