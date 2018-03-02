STORM WATCH: Mudslide Shuts Down Topanga Canyon | Latest Forecast |Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
MALIBU (CBSLA) – A mudslide shut down a large portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Malibu Friday morning, near the Pacific Coast Highway.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported that a mudslide had shut down the Pacific Coast Highway. However, CHP later issued a correction, stating that the slide had in fact closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard, also known as California State Route 27, and not the PCH.

Topanga Canyon was closed from Grand View Drive to the PCH. A Sig Alert was in effect. Drivers should use Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road as a detour.

There was no immediate word of any injuries. The extent of the slide was not confirmed.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area. It’s unclear how long the closure would last.

