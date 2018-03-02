OJAI (CBSLA) — With rain from a slow-moving storm now falling on Southern California, Highway 33 in Ojai was closed early Friday due to mud and boulders falling on the roadway.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rain started falling overnight on Southern California, where communities recently devastated by mudslides prepared again for possible mud and debris flows.

The National Weather Service said this storm would produce between a half-inch and an inch of rain along the coast and in valley areas, and between two and three inches of rain in the mountains. Flash flood watches are in effect in the foothills of Los Angeles and in Santa Barbara County.

Highway 33 was closed at Fairview Road about 4:30 a.m. as boulders were reported on the roadway. Mud could already be seen flowing off the hillsides, which were scorched bare by the Thomas Fire last year.

In Montecito, as many as 87 percent of residents are believed to have obeyed mandatory evacuation orders, compared to the 10 to 15 percent that complied ahead of a deadly mudslide on Jan. 9.

Highway 101 — which was closed for nearly two weeks to be cleaned of mud, abandoned cars, boulders and other debris — remains open. A closure is not expected, but is still possible at the storm moves through the area.

As of 04:45 am Hwy 101 remains open. The higher intensity periods of the storm are hitting South SB County now, but the storm is not more intense than had been predicted, which is good news. A closure of 101 is still possible, but is not expected. — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) March 2, 2018

