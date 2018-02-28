KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A homeless man has been rearrested in the unprovoked attack on an 86-year-old woman in Koreatown earlier this month that left her with serious injuries.
Richard Rene Colomo, 41, of Bell Gardens was arrested on Tuesday, about two weeks after he was released from custody in connection with the Feb. 10 attack on Mi Reum Song.
Los Angeles police report that Colomo was charged with one count of elder abuse causing great bodily injury.
Reum was walking near Hannam market on Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in Koreatown at about 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 10 when a suspect came up from behind her and hit her in the head. The suspect then ran. The brutal attack was caught on surveillance video.
Reum split her head open, suffered two black eyes, scrapes and scabs to the bridge of her nose and forehead.
On Feb. 13, Colomo was arrested in connection with the assault after police received several tips from the public. However, on Feb. 14 he was released from custody after the victim said she believed he was not her attacker.
“I feel OK because my grandmother keeps telling me to this day it’s not him,” Yu-Jin Ko, Reum’s granddaughter, told CBS2 at the time. “She doesn’t think so but understands she could be mistaken but doesn’t think that’s the guy. And she never did.”
Police did not confirm what new evidence prompted the L.A. County district attorney’s office to file charges against Colomo.