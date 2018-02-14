LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve taken a homeless man into custody in connection with an unprovoked attack on a Koreatown grandmother.
Richard Colomo, 41, of Los Angeles, was arrested about 1 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony battery, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said. He’s being held on $105,000 bail.
Mi Reum, 85, was walking Saturday at about 2 p.m. near Hannam market in Koreatown when someone came up to her and hit her in the head.
Police say Colomo was seen running from the area on surveillance video taken from a nearby smoke shop.
Reum suffered severe facial injuries, including two black eyes. Her granddaughter Yujin Audrey Ko said she was “livid” in a Facebook that included a photo of Reum’s injuries.
Detectives say Colomo was also arrested in 2007 for elder abuse. They did not give a motive for the assault.
