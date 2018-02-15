KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — The man who is accused of beating an 85-year-old grandmother in Koreatown is free Thursday night.

And the victim and her family made a shocking claim Thursday evening. They told KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz that they don’t believe the accused is guilty.

“I feel okay because my grandmother keeps telling me to this day it’s not him. She doesn’t think so but understands she could be mistaken but doesn’t think that’s the guy. And she never did,” says Yu-Jin Ko.

The victim’s granddaughter told Cruz that the man arrested for beating her grandma last Saturday is the wrong man.

“She keeps stressing he was dressed in dark clothing top and bottom. I think the top she mentioned had a collar. She gave me a little more detail today. She doesn’t think he had a backpack or a hat or anything noticeable,” Yu-Jin says.

The LAPD released security camera video following MiReum Song’s attack on the streets in Koreatown.

Tips rolled in and Richard Colomo, 41, a homeless man, was arrested.

I, of course, immediately showed my grandmother and she didn’t think that was him. So I never thought [it was] him,” Yu-Jin says.

Authorities planned to release Colomo Thursday night because no charges have been filed.

MiReum is healing and forgives her attacker.

“She doesn’t like to hold onto any grudges even though this situation is deserving of holding onto one.” Yu-Jin says.

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

MiReum turns 86 this Saturday.