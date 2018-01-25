LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In her first comments on the subject, Oprah Winfrey has said she is not interested in a presidential run in 2020.

In an interview with InStyle magazine that was published Thursday, the media mogul said that a potential presidential run is “not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Oprah has been touted as possible candidate following her rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award. She became the first black woman to accept the award. The rumors even inspired a large “Oprah For President” billboard to be placed in downtown Los Angeles.

It also prompted a response from President Donald Trump, who told reporters: “I’d beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well. I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

In the interview, which InStyle said was conducted about three weeks prior to the Globes, Oprah mentions her good friend and “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King as pushing her towards a run. A few days after the Globes, King said on CBS that Oprah is “intrigued by the idea.”

“Gayle, who knows me as well as I know myself practically, has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’ Oprah told the magazine.

“So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you – it would be good for everyone else.’ I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”