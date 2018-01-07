Filed Under:Awards, Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey, Speech, white house

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —  Her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 75th Golden Globes had Oprah Winfrey nostalgic and fiercely protective of the free press.

She also talked a lot about inspiring young women to achieve.

Without mentioning President Trump by name, she talked about a “new day” in Hollywood with women being empowered. Her comments could have easily translated to life in America.

The Twitter-verse blew up with many celebrities believing Oprah was sounding more like a politician on the stump with an eye on the White House in the next election.

