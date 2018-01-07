LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 75th Golden Globes had Oprah Winfrey nostalgic and fiercely protective of the free press.

She also talked a lot about inspiring young women to achieve.

Without mentioning President Trump by name, she talked about a “new day” in Hollywood with women being empowered. Her comments could have easily translated to life in America.

The Twitter-verse blew up with many celebrities believing Oprah was sounding more like a politician on the stump with an eye on the White House in the next election.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

When Oprah is speaking at the Golden Globes and your goals shift to VP… pic.twitter.com/3ghEVMmCwF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

After Oprah’s speech men are going to have to: Respect women,

Honor women,

Become chivalrous,

Stay fit,

Accomplish.

Be better men period.

Bout time. Women are our access,

to success. Time to move out of moms basement guys. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) January 8, 2018

Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the #GoldenGlobes and accepted with a message to the young girls watching: "A new day is on the horizon."https://t.co/KfwSL9Wo46 pic.twitter.com/JWIzQLZhDY — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2018

Alright Oprah — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

Seeing a lot of horror/sneering re Oprah 2020, and look, I'm no expert on what makes a good president. But a good *candidate* is someone who can tell a story. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 8, 2018

Oprah Winfrey's rousing speech at the Golden Globes stirred more than a standing ovation –– it inflamed rumors that she may run for president https://t.co/ifgO6eAko4 pic.twitter.com/ygz0KJaO95 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

I think we should keep this going forever. RT RT RT#Oprah 🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/aBxjl8zvcF — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 8, 2018