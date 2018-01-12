LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A massive “Oprah For President” billboard went up Friday near the heart of downtown Los Angeles amid speculation over whether the talk show mogul will make a run for the White House in 2020.
The sign was seen at 1828 Oak Street off the 10 and 110 freeway interchange, where Los Angeles-based LGBT clothing line “I Am Gay” says it hopes to start an “Oprah For President” movement in the city.
It comes just days after Winfrey made a passionate Golden Globes speech that left some wondering whether she was eyeing a potential presidential bid.
Since then, Winfrey has stayed mum on her political plans, but close confidants like CBS This Morning’s Gayle King
said her friend is intrigued by the idea of a candidacy, but didn’t think she was actively considering it.
Friday’s banner surprise was more than a little reminiscent of another popup billboard that went up in downtown L.A. in Sept. 2015 after Kanye West’s announcement during the MTV Video Music Awards that he would run for president in 2020.
