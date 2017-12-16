SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Entering its 13th day, the massive the Thomas Fire ballooned into the third-largest in California history as new mandatory evacuations were issued in Santa Barbara County.

Steve Concialdi of the Orange County Fire Authority said the Thomas Fire, which started Dec. 4 at highways 150 and 126 in Santa Paula, has now burned 259,000 acres and is still growing. That exceeds the devastating Rim Fire in 2013 by 2,000 acres.

While the blaze was still primarily burning in the Los Padres National Forest, new mandatory evacuation orders were issued Saturday morning for the cities of Santa Barbara, Montecito and Summerland. The new orders applied to areas south of the 192 Freeway.

Montecito was seeing 65 mile per hour winds Saturday morning, as it sat under a cloud of ash, soot and smoke.

The northeastern Ventura County community of Fillmore was also still under threat from the eastern flank of the blaze.

“Areas of concern are above the coastal Santa Barbara County communities, Matilija Wilderness, Rose Valley, and Sespe river drainage north of Fillmore,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote Saturday morning.

The Thomas Fire has destroyed at least 1,009 structures and damaged 240 more. 18,000 structures remain threatened. The region has had “red flag” — or hot, dry and windy — conditions for an unprecedented 13 consecutive days.

The National Weather Service says those conditions would last at least through Saturday evening, with winds gusting to 40 mph in the Santa Barbara County mountains where the fire is burning.

Everything about the fire was massive, from a footprint larger than that of many cities to the sheer scale of destruction that cremated entire neighborhoods or the legions attacking it: about 8,300 firefighters from nearly a dozen states, aided by 78 bulldozers and 29 helicopters that were dropping thousands of gallons (liters) of water on fires and hot spots.

Firefighting costs were approaching $89 million.

The Thomas Fire surging through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties has already burned more than 1,000 buildings, including well over 750 homes. Another 18,000 buildings are still in jeopardy, including mansions in the wealthy enclave of Montecito. Some 315 fire engines are stationed in and around homes in Montecito and Santa Barbara, along with “hand crews” armed with equipment like chain saws and drop torches. Another 200 fire engines are on standby.

Concialdi said authorities are hoping to have the blaze contained by Jan. 7.

Santa Barbara has had only a tiny amount of rain since Oct. 1, the start of the new water year, and is more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) below normal to date.

Another focus of firefighting was on the eastern flank in canyons where a state firefighter was killed Thursday near the agricultural town of Fillmore.

An autopsy performed Friday determined 32-year-old Cory Iverson of San Diego died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Ventura County medical examiner.

“When that happened, this fire hit a whole new level because all the firefighters know that could have been them,” Concialdi said. “When you lose a fellow brother, that hits all of us and our families extremely hard.”

