SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA/AP) — Even as firefighters increased containment lines on the Thomas Fire – one of the largest in California history — officials warned Thursday that the battle was far from over as hot, gusty winds were expected to fan flames again.

The 242,500-acre blaze burning in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties was 30 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Authorities said the risk to the inland agricultural city of Fillmore was diminishing. But coastal enclaves to the west remained under threat as crews protected hillside homes in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, which remained under mandatory and voluntary evacuations. The fire also continues to threaten to Santa Barbara.

Since the blaze broke out on Dec. 4 in the area of Highway 150 and 126, it has burned more than 372 square miles and destroyed 972 buildings — including at least 700 homes – and damaged 221 more. Flames threaten some 18,000 buildings and prompted evacuations of about 100,000 people. Covering as much ground as the city of San Diego, it is the fifth-largest wildfire in California history.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through at least 10 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said extreme fire danger conditions could last through the weekend due to lack of moisture along with a likely increase in wind speeds. Gusts were expected to top 35 miles per hour by midday Thursday.

“Very high fuel loading, critically low fuel moistures, above average temperatures and single-digit relative humidities will continue to support fire growth on the west, east and north sides of the Thomas Incident,” CAL Fire wrote Thursday.

Firefighters made progress Wednesday on corralling the Thomas Fire, which continued to spread mostly into national forest land.

More than 8,100 firefighters are battling the blaze. The fire is burning through regions that have seen no rain in months and vegetation that has not burned in 50 years.