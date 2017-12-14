VENTURA (CBSLA) – The Thomas Fire has burned more than 242,500 acres as of Thursday and is 30 percent contained. It continues to threaten seaside communities in Santa Barbara County. Here is the latest closure and evacuation information.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Santa Barbara County:

— North of Highway 192 to East Camino Cielo between Highway 150 and Mission Canyon Road.

— Hot Springs Road to Buena Vista Road, from Highway 192 north to East Camino Cielo

— Buena Vista east to the County line and north of Highway 192 (E. Valley Road), to include the 900 block of Park Lane east.

— Carpinteria area East of Toro Canyon Rd. East to HWY 150, North of Hwy 192 to Camino Cielo.

— Carpinteria area East of intersection of Casitas Pass Rd & Hwy 192, North of Hwy 192, & West of the county line.

— SR-192 north to E.Camino Cielo between Toro Canyon Rd and Linden Ave.

— Shepherd Mesa, Gobernador Canyon.

Ventura County:

— City of Ventura: North of Foothill Road from Cobblestone Drive to Kimball Road

— Ventura County North Coast Area: Boundary of Lake Casitas to Laguna Ridge Fire Road on the north, south to the 101, east of Ventura County Line, west of Emma Wood State Beach, with the exception of the Casitas Springs Community and Foster Park.

— Unincorporated Fillmore: The area of Hall Road to the west, Sespe Creek to the east, Fillmore City limits to the south, and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north.

Voluntary Evacuations:

Santa Barbara County:

— Above (North of) Highway 192 between Mission Canyon and Highway 154, South of E. Camino Cielo

— South of Highway 192, east of Mission Canyon, west of Hot Springs, north of APS, Salinas Street and Highway 101 to Hot Springs

— East of Hot Springs, South of Highway 192 to the ocean, West of Padaro Lane

Ventura County:

— Unincorporated area of Fillmore: Sespe Creek to the west, Burson Ranch to the east, Fillmore City limits to the south, and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north.

Road Closures:

Santa Barbara County:

— Starting Thursday, Highway 154 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the foreseeable future.

— Linden Avenue and Highway 192

— Santa Monica Road and Highway 192

— Cravens Lane and Highway 192

— Nidever Road and Highway 192

— Toro Canyon Road at Highway 192 and at Ladera Lane

— Highway 192 and Highway 150

— Highway 192 and Casitas Pass Road

— Highway 150 at Via Real

— Highway 150 and Gobernador Canyon Road

Soft Closures:

— Gibraltar Road from City Limits to East Camino Cielo

— E. Camino Cielo from Highway 154 East to Gibraltar

— Painted Cave from Highway 154 East to East Camino Cielo

Ventura County:

Ojai Valley and Ojai City:

— SR 150 (Casitas Pass Road) between Ojai and the 101

— SR 150 at Santa Ana Road to Via Real

— SR 33 is again CLOSED from Ojai to Ventucopa. Please still be aware of fire crews working along the highway. SLOW DOWN for them.

City of Ventura:

— North of Foothill Road between Day Road to Kimball Road

City of Fillmore:

— Old Telegraph Road at C Street

— Old Telegraph Road at Keith Road

— Grand Ave at Old Telegraph Road

— Sycamore Road at SR 126

— Hall Road at SR 126

Santa Barbara Mask Distribution:

— You can get a free N-95 mask Thursday at the following locations.

School Closures:

Santa Barbara County:

The following schools are closed through Friday:

Carpinteria Unified School District

Montecito Union School District

Cold Spring School District

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Hope Elementary School District

Goleta Union School District

Ballard Elementary School

Buellton

Santa Barbara City College

Los Olivos

Solvang

Vista Del Mar

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District

Lompoc Unified School District

Los Robles High School (Los Prietos Boys Camp)

Ventura County:

— Get school district closure information here.

Evacuation Shelters:

— University of California Santa Barbara Recreational Center: 516 Ocean Road, Santa Barbara, 93106.

— City of Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds: 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

— City of Oxnard – Oxnard College Gymnasium, 4000 S. Rose Ave, Oxnard.

— Santa Paula: On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the city and Salvation army have partnered up to provide food, water and other items to local residents in need of assistance.

Animal Evacuations:

— Please call the Santa Barbara County Animal Services hotline at 805-681-4332.

— In Ventura County, please call 866-EVRT911 (866-387-8911) for requests for assistance in animal evacuations.