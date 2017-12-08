CARPINTERIA (CBSLA) – As the 132,000-acre Thomas Fire burning in Ventura County continues its march northwest, pushed by powerful Santa Ana winds, Santa Barbara County issued evacuation orders late Thursday night for several threatened communities.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Santa Barbara County Thursday, and mandatory evacuations were ordered for portions of Carpinteria and Summerland. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were out in force Friday morning with roadblocks throughout Carpinteria.

“You know, we get in there, and you watch the flames coming through, and you look at the houses and figure out what you can or can’t do around there to keep ourselves safe,” CAL FIRE Strike Team Leader Trainee Kevin Jacubos told CBS2 Friday.

A mandatory evacuation order had been issued for Highway 192 on the south, Highway 150 on the east (county line), Casitas Pass Road to the west, and north to East Camino Cielo.

Meanwhile, a voluntary evacuation was in place for the area of Highway 101 on the south, Highway 150 on the east, Toro Canyon Road on the west and East Camino Cielo to the north.

“Yesterday, it was kind of like snowing ashes,” said David Velasquez, who has been keeping his two young daughters inside. Velasquez is in the voluntary evacuation zone, but is ready to go if it becomes mandatory.

The expanding fire has also been moving east. On Thursday night, a mandatory evacuation was issued for parts of Fillmore in Ventura County. Along with Carpinteria, it is threatening communities in Ventura, Ojai and Santa Paula.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported Friday that the Thomas Fire has destroyed 401 structures, damaged 81 more, and is only 10 percent contained.