LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest on several wildfires burning Thursday in Southern California:

Name: Skirball Fire

Location: Sepulveda Pass (between Los Angeles Basin and San Fernando Valley)

Acres burned: 475

Containment: 5 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: 4 homes destroyed, 11 others damaged

Evacuations: 46,000 residents

 

Name: Thomas Fire

Location: Ventura and Santa Paula

Acres burned: About 90,000

Containment: 5 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: 150 homes destroyed; up to 12,000 more structures threatened

Evacuations: 27,000 homes evacuated

 

Name: Creek Fire

Location: Sylmar

Acres burned: 12,605

Containment: 10 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: 30 homes destroyed

Evacuations: Approx. 150,000 residents

 

Name: Rye Fire

Location: Santa Clarita

Acres burned: About 7,000

Containment: 15 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: None

Evacuations: About 1,300 homes were evacuated

