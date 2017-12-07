LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest on several wildfires burning Thursday in Southern California:
Name: Skirball Fire
Location: Sepulveda Pass (between Los Angeles Basin and San Fernando Valley)
Acres burned: 475
Containment: 5 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: 4 homes destroyed, 11 others damaged
Evacuations: 46,000 residents
Name: Thomas Fire
Location: Ventura and Santa Paula
Acres burned: About 90,000
Containment: 5 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: 150 homes destroyed; up to 12,000 more structures threatened
Evacuations: 27,000 homes evacuated
Name: Creek Fire
Location: Sylmar
Acres burned: 12,605
Containment: 10 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: 30 homes destroyed
Evacuations: Approx. 150,000 residents
Name: Rye Fire
Location: Santa Clarita
Acres burned: About 7,000
Containment: 15 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: None
Evacuations: About 1,300 homes were evacuated