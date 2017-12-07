LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Skirball Fire in the Sepulveda Pass may be the smallest of the wildfires now burning in Southern California, but its impact on one of the densest areas of Los Angeles and along one of the mostly highly-trafficked freeways in the nation was undeniable.

The Skirball Fire has burned at least 475 acres and is 5 percent contained. The blaze broke out early Wednesday morning and burned at least four homes and damaged 11 others in short order.

The fire was kept to the east side of the 405 Freeway, which was shut down on both sides at the peak of the morning commute. The freeway is the main artery between the bedroom communities of the San Fernando Valley and the corporate and commercial centers of West Los Angeles and beyond.

About 700 homes and an apartment building were evacuated. One elementary school was also evacuated, LAFD Deputy Chief Charles Butler said.

Hundreds of firefighters, six fixed-wing aircraft and a number of helicopters were deployed quickly to the fire, a departure from the firefights in Sylmar, Santa Clarita and Ventura, where gusty Santa Ana winds kept crews on the ground.

The Getty Center and the nearby Skirball Center, both on the west side of the freeway, did not appear to be threatened, though both will remain closed Thursday.

UCLA canceled classes Thursday, and Santa Monica College and all schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu school district were closed.

Fifty-two Los Angeles Unified School District schools and another 40 charter schools citywide will be closed amid smoky air through Friday in response to the Skirball Fire and other blazes in the area, a district official said.

Evacuation centers have been established at Delano Recreation Center, 15100 Erwin St., Van Nuys; Balboa RC, 17015 Burbank Blvd., Van Nuys; Sherman Oaks RC, 14201 Huston St., Sherman Oaks; and Westwood RC, 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Westwood.

The fire was burning in the same general area as the devastating Bel Air Fire of 1961. That blaze destroyed about 500 homes and led to various policy changes, including a prohibition on wood-shingle roofs and the strict requirement to remove brush from around properties.

