OJAI (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds returned overnight to push the raging Thomas Fire closer to Ojai and Santa Barbara on two fronts, and forcing the closure of Highway 101 for miles.

The Thomas Fire has burned 90,000 acres, with no containment, even on the third day of battling the blaze that’s now burning its way into the Los Padres National Forest.

In Ojai, residents were frantically calling county animal services for help evacuating their horses as the glow of flames approach from the west on one flank of the fire. Overnight, elderly patients were evacuated in wheelchairs from Ojai Valley Community Hospital in downtown Ojai.

A man was doing his best to spray down his house before he could evacuate.

“There’s fire all around the valley, so you gotta go,” he said.

In La Conchita, Highway 101 has been closed for 16 miles at State Route 126. State Route 150 was also closed between Carpinteria and Ojai, cutting off access between Ventura and Santa Barbara. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office offered no alternatives and said simply in its statement to the public to avoid the area.

US Hwy 101 N/B is closed at S/R 126 with no ETA to reopen. https://t.co/5iio63KyOV — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) December 7, 2017

In Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s officials say 300 people had to evacuate from the Rincon Point Area of Carpinteria, an area that was previously under voluntary evacuation. An evacuation shelter was opened at UC Santa Barbara’s Multi Activity Center, 516 Ocean Road. Santa Barbara Animal County Services are handling the evacuation of large animals and pets.

Gusty Winds laid down Wednesday, giving firefighters some time to gain ground on the fire. Air tankers that had been grounded much of the week because of high winds flew on Wednesday, dropping flame retardant. Firefighters rushed to attack the fires before winds picked up again.

But those vicious Santa Ana winds flared up again with a vengeance Wednesday night. Winds of 80 mph were forecast for Thursday.

Officials Warn of Strong Winds Overnight and Extreme Fire Danger in Southern California through Friday. Residents are advised to monitor local media and be ready to evacuate if needed. READ MORE -> https://t.co/sYOG4aEnmC pic.twitter.com/g3OYzfQGvc — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 7, 2017

Southern California has felt yellow wind, orange wind, and red wind. But never purple wind. Until now.

The color-coded system showing the expected strength of the winds driving the region’s fierce wildfires has reached uncharted territory, pushing past red, which means “high” into the color that means “extreme.”

“The forecast for tomorrow is purple,” said Ken Pimlott, director at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “We’ve never used purple before.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)