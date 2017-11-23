More Record-Breaking Heat Expected On Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A mini heat wave has set the stage for an uncommonly warm Thanksgiving Day in the Southland, where some longtime holiday heat records could fall.

If Thursday’s high in downtown Los Angeles reaches 90, as forecast, it would tie a record set on Nov. 23, 1903, National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson said.

In Orange County, a high of 81 is expected in Newport Beach, which would tie a record set in 2002, while the expected high of 91 in Santa Ana could tie a record set in 1950, NWS meteorologist Greg Martin said.

The heat has also brought stingrays to the Southland coastline. With thousands of Angelenos expected to hit the beaches, lifeguards from Sunset Beach south to Huntington Beach have posted stingray warnings, advising visitors to stay out of the water. Low tides, small waves and high temperatures are attracting hundreds of thousands of the flatfish to shallow waters.

“We don’t recommend you go in the water because of the number of stingrays,” Huntington Beach Marine Safety Lt. Claude Panis said. “But if you go in, you have to use caution, shuffle your feet on the bottom and be very careful.”

Forecasters said heat records could also be set Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, Lancaster and Palmdale.

Temperatures ranged about 20 degrees above normal Wednesday, and heat records began falling around midday. Temperatures are expected to drop just a few degrees, but it’ll still be about 20-25 degrees higher than the average in many communities, Thompson said.

Downtown Los Angeles reached 93 degrees Wednesday, breaking the record for the date of 89 degrees, set in 1950. Los Angeles International Airport also broke the 1950 record of 89 degrees by hitting 94 degrees.

Records were also set in Long Beach, where the temperature reached 96 and topped the 2015 record of 88. Burbank reached 95 degrees, breaking the 1950 record of 91; Sandberg hit 76 degrees, breaking the 1995 record of 71; Palmdale reached 81 degrees, barely beating the record of 80 set in 1962.

Here's a look at just some of the records we could break again this afternoon! And to think last year at this time I was living in Boston and my mom was sending videos of snow in #LakeArrowhead – what a difference! #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/7DhAw8WUR0 — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) November 23, 2017

Camarillo Airport broke the all-time record high for the month of November, reaching a staggering 99 degrees.

In Lancaster, a record of 81 degrees was reached, breaking the 1962 record of 79.

The unusual temperatures were the result of high pressure aloft combined with weak but warm offshore winds, Thompson said.

Temperatures are expected to begin falling on Friday, when highs will be 10 degrees lower than Wednesday in several areas, but still above the norm.

