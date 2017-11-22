LA Beaches Loaded With Stingrays

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Lifeguards are warning about stingrays invading south bay waters as a holiday heatwave sends many flocking to the beaches.
Low tides, small waves and high temperatures are bringing the flat fish to shallow waters.
“There are literally hundreds of thousands of stingrays out there right now,” Lt. Lifeguard Claude Panis said. “We don’t recommend you go in the water because of the number of stingrays, if you do go in you have to use caution. shuffle your feet on the bottom.”
The stingray’s defense mechanism is camouflage and if stepped on, it will sting.
“If you go in the water there’s a high probability you’ll get stung,” Panis said.
More lifeguards have been hired and warning are posting all along the sand from Huntington to Sunset Beach.
For what you can do if you’re stung CLICK HERE