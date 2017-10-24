WORLD SERIES: What To Expect: Game 1Where To Watch | Photo Gallery: Game 1 | Latest Dodgers News | Headed Home From The Stadium? Get Live Traffic Updates | Box Score

Dodgers Take Game 1 Over Astros 3-1

CHAVEZ RAVINE (CBSLA) — Clayton Kershaw struck out 11, the most by a pitcher in a World Series opener since 1968, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.

With the Dodgers in the World Series for the first time since 1988, Taylor homered on the first pitch of the game by Dallas Keuchel.

Alex Bregman homered leading off the fourth against Kershaw, who allowed three hits and walked none in seven innings. Turner followed Taylor’s two-out walk in the sixth with a two-run homer.
Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen followed Kershaw with a perfect inning each. Jansen earned the save.

Rich Hill starts for the Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

