World Series Game 1 World Series - Workout/Media Day - Dodger Stadium Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the ball in the outfield ahead of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series as Kershaw is slated to start game one. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)