LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — No sweat, Clayton Kershaw.

Changing jerseys to beat the 103-degree heat, the Dodgers ace with a checkered playoff history delivered a signature performance, pitching Los Angeles past the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night in the World Series opener.

Baseball fans in Los Angeles who have waited 29 years between Dodgers World Series appearances were quick on social media to express their excitement after the Game 1 victory.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

If Heaven is real, it’s probably something like this. @Dodgers, #WorldSeries sitting with the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/mxrNF1NFwq — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 24, 2017

Don't want to hear anymore about @ClaytonKersh22 not being a post season stud for the #Dodgers! — Paul_A_Sim (@Paul_Simonds) October 25, 2017

Kershaw showed up tonight like we always knew he could #Dodgers #WorldSeries #ThisTeam — Calling The Game (@CallingTheGame) October 25, 2017

As a #dodgers fan I actually said "I don't trust #kershaw" tonight. 😂 whoops… — John Boal (@jboalphoto) October 25, 2017

Wearing the Dodgers jersey and getting them good vibes! #GoBlue #Dodgers — Eddie (@eddieeeee93) October 25, 2017

Can we stop calling Kershaw a playoff choker yet? #Dodgers — Richie Wohlers (@RichieW13) October 25, 2017

If there's one guy who deserved a #WorldSeries win, it's Clayton Kershaw. Well deserved! #Dodgers — Dustin 🇺🇸 (@Deplorablemoo) October 25, 2017