Rose McGowan, Ben Affleck, Twitter Get Caught Weinstein Firestorm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Rose McGowan says her Twitter account has been suspended, collateral damage from the scandal growing around former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
McGowan — one of a growing number of actresses and women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, misconduct, and rape – posted a screenshot of the message she received from Twitter on Instagram overnight.
The 12-hour suspension comes in the wake of McGowan cursing out actor Ben Affleck on the platform for saying he had no previous knowledge of Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct.
Affleck himself has also experienced collateral damage from the Weinstein scandal, after a fan tweeted a reminder that Affleck groped “One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton on MTV’s “TRL.”
Affleck apologized for the incident Wednesday.
Twitter is also drawing criticism for its decision to suspend McGowan’s account.
In the meantime, Weinstein was spotted leaving for Arizona to check himself into a rehabilitation center specializing in sex addiction. Before he left, TMZ reported he argued with his daughter outside her Fairfax District home. There was a call to police reporting a person making suicidal statements, but officers who responded to the location determined it was a family dispute.
Nearly 30 women have come forward since explosive reports were published in the New York Times and the New Yorker, detailing decades of sexual misconduct and harassment involving young actresses including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Rosanna Arquette.