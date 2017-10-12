Rose McGowan, Ben Affleck, Twitter Get Caught Weinstein Firestorm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Rose McGowan says her Twitter account has been suspended, collateral damage from the scandal growing around former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan — one of a growing number of actresses and women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, misconduct, and rape – posted a screenshot of the message she received from Twitter on Instagram overnight.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

The 12-hour suspension comes in the wake of McGowan cursing out actor Ben Affleck on the platform for saying he had no previous knowledge of Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct.

Affleck himself has also experienced collateral damage from the Weinstein scandal, after a fan tweeted a reminder that Affleck groped “One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton on MTV’s “TRL.”

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

I’m so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

I remember when that happened and never forgot about it. We see you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

Affleck apologized for the incident Wednesday.

Twitter is also drawing criticism for its decision to suspend McGowan’s account.

Trump threatens nuclear war: no problem Racism/homophobia/threats? No problem. Rose McGowan calling people out? Banned from Twitter. — Simon Brew (@simonbrew) October 12, 2017

Twitter suspending Rose McGowan's account is exactly why women don't speak out. Because when they do they are silenced + shamed 👆🏻 — rosadelman (@rosadelman) October 12, 2017

So Rose McGowan crusading against sexual assaulters gets Twitter suspension but white supremacists and Trump threatening WW3 does not. 🤔 — Steph Bello (@steph_bello) October 12, 2017

Twitter suspending Rose McGowan's account because she has the balls to call out everyone in Hollywood is truly nauseating. #RoseMcGowan #ROSEARMY — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) October 12, 2017

In the meantime, Weinstein was spotted leaving for Arizona to check himself into a rehabilitation center specializing in sex addiction. Before he left, TMZ reported he argued with his daughter outside her Fairfax District home. There was a call to police reporting a person making suicidal statements, but officers who responded to the location determined it was a family dispute.

Nearly 30 women have come forward since explosive reports were published in the New York Times and the New Yorker, detailing decades of sexual misconduct and harassment involving young actresses including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Rosanna Arquette.