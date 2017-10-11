As More Alleged Victims Come Forward, Weinstein Says He Needs ‘Help,’ ‘Not Doing OK’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was a busy day in the life of Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Wednesday evening, TMZ showed video of Weinstein’s private jet leaving Van Nuys airport and heading to Arizona. He’s reportedly on his way to Wickenburg, where he’ll check into a rehab center that handles behavioral issues, including sex addition.

Earlier Wednesday, more video from TMZ showed Weinstein walking outside his daughter’s home in the Fairfax District.

You can also see LAPD officers. CBS2’s Tom Wait reports police were called to the residence for someone suicidal and depressed, but when they arrived, they determined that it was a family dispute and officers left.

After police leaving, Weinstein spoke to a TMZ reporter. When asked how he was doing, Weinstein threw up his hands and replied, “I’m not doing OK.” He admitted to needing “help” and said he hoped his trip to rehab would be the answer. He also hoped he would get a second chance.

Meanwhile, more explosive accusations continue to emerge. Nearly 30 women have now come forward to claim sexual harassment or sexual assault.

In a new bombshell interview from Weinstein’s former assistant Wednesday, a woman who identifies herself as Karen is quoted in the DailyMail as saying those working for Weinstein knew inappropriate behavior was going on — but it was too difficult to speak out.

“I think the situation within the office,” said Karen, “made it very difficult for anybody to speak out.”

She added: “I think Harvey is a multi-faceted person. I think he’s exceptionally bright and intelligent. And I think a lot of people are in awe of Harvey. Or were in awe of Harvey.”

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie are also accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was even questioned by the NYPD but the Manhattan district attorney declined to prosecute him.

“If we had a case that we felt we could prosecute, we would have,” said Cyrus Vance, Manhattan District Attorney.

Also Wednesday, Weinstein discussed his marriage ended in light of the scandal.

“We discussed the possibility of a separation, and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate,” Weinstein said.

The couple have two young children.