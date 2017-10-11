Ben Affleck Apologizes To Actress Over Groping Accusation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Ben Affleck has issued an apology to actress Hilarie Burton over allegations that he groped her during an appearance on an MTV show in 2003, an incident that was brought to light amidst the sexual harassment scandal embroiling Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, Affleck wrote, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”
On Feb. 13, 2003, Burton was hosting an episode of “Total Request Live” — on which when Affleck was a guest — when he reportedly groped her breast, Variety reports.
When a Twitter user brought up the allegations Tuesday, Burton responded with, “I didn’t forget.” She went on to write, “I was a kid,” and linked to a video in which she briefly describes the incident. Burton, who starred in shows including “One Tree Hill,” was about 21 when it occurred.
Miramax, founded by Harvey Weinstein, produced the 1998 hit “Goodwill Hunting,” which made Affleck and Matt Damon stars.
On Tuesday, Affleck issued a statement saying he was “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.”