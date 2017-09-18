Rob Kardashian To Pay $20K In Child Support, Ending Custody Battle With Blac Chyna

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rob Kardashian has agreed to pay $20,000 a month in child support, ending a vicious custody battle with his former fiancée, Blac Chyna.
As part of the agreement, Chyna dropped her domestic violence allegations against the reality TV star.
The pair had announced their engagement and pregnancy in May 2016, then split a month later. A month after the baby was born in November, Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post that Chyna had taken the baby and left his home.
The subsequent battle over custody included Kardashian posting “revenge porn” on social media of Chyna, posts that have since been deleted. She accused him of cyber bullying, and was granted a temporary restraining order against him.
According to the agreement, the two will share custody of Dream and Kardashian will pay $20,000 a month for child support.