Rob Kardashian Announces Blac Chyna Split On Instagram

December 18, 2016 1:08 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Kardashian says in an Instagram post that fiancee Blac Chyna has left him and taken their month-old daughter with her.

The 29-year-old reality star wrote on social media site late Saturday that Chyna took baby Dream and “left this beautiful home that I just bought for us.”

In a subsequent post, he writes: “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me.”

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April and pregnancy in May. E! tracked the couple’s relationship and baby preparations in a reality show called “Rob & Chyna” that aired earlier this fall.

The network’s “Rob & Chyna Baby Special” episode is set to air Sunday. No announcements have been made about a possible reconciliation special.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Luis Bon says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    who cares,no end in sight on these armenisans.

    Reply

