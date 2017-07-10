Rob Kardashian’s Ex To Ask For Restraining Order Over Revenge Porn

July 10, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Blac Chyna, Revenge Porn, Rob Kardashian

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée Blac Chyna has arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to seek a restraining order against the reality television star.

gettyimages 811907840 Rob Kardashians Ex To Ask For Restraining Order Over Revenge Porn

Lisa Bloom holds a pre-court hearing press conference with her client Blac Chyna at Los Angeles Superior Court on July 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom walked into the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Monday morning without speaking to reporters.

Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. The posts became a worldwide trending topic

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship. The couple split up a month later. Their daughter, Dream, was born last November.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch