New Evacuation Orders Issued For Parts Of Burbank As Firefighters Battle 5,800-Acre La Tuna Fire

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of firefighters Sunday continued to battle the 5,800-acre La Tuna Fire as authorities issued new evacuation orders for more than two dozen homes in Burbank.

Firefighters assisted by water-dropping helicopters worked around-the-clock in an attempt to get the upper hand on the blaze dubbed the largest in terms of acreage within Los Angeles city limits, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The fire has spurred both voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders for hundreds of homes in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.

Authorities Sunday evacuated about 30 homes in the Castleman Estates area. Most of the evacuation orders for Burbank were lifted to residents late Saturday.

Two firefighters have been treated for heat-related injuries and dehydration. Both are expected to be OK.

The fire, which broke out Friday along the Foothill (210) Freeway, has burned three homes. At last word, it was 10 percent contained.

Evacuation centers are in place in Burbank at McCambridge Park (1515 Glenoaks Boulevard); in Sunland at Sunland Recreation Center (8651 Foothill Boulevard); in Glendale at the Civic Auditorium (1401 N. Verdugo Road); and in La Crescenta at Crescenta Valley High School (2900 Community Avenue).

Another wildfire burning in Riverside County’s Beaumont has grown to 3,200-acres and was 10 percent contained.

The Palmer Fire has spurred mandatory evacuation orders for residents on Live Oak Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and San Timoteo Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE Riverside said law enforcement believes the blaze was sparked by fireworks.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Redlands Community Center (111 West Lugonia Avenue), and the Yucaipa Equestrian Center for large and small animals (13273 California Street X G Street).

