Mandatory Evacuations Ordered In Beaumont As Fast-Moving Brush Fire Threatens Homes

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) — Mandatory evacuations are underway in Beaumont as firefighters battle a fast-burning brush fire.
The Riverside County Fire Department ordered evacuations for anyone on Live Oak Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and San Timoteo Canyon Road/Fisherman’s Retreat Saturday.
As of 5 p.m., the fire was at 1,000 acres and was zero percent contained.
Fire officials said dozens of homes are under threat and winds in the area have been erratic.
Evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations:
Redlands Community Center
111 West Lugonia Avenue
Redlands, CA 92374
Yucaipa Equestrian Center (For large and small animals)
13273 California Street X G Street
Yucaipa, CA 92399