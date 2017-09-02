La Tuna Fire Evacuations, Road Closures List

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) – The La Tuna Fire burning in Sun Valley and into Burbank has blackened more than 5,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Here is a complete list of the evacuations and road closures as of 8 a.m. in Burbank, Sun Valley and Sunland-Tujunga:
Road and freeway closures:
210 Freeway closed in both directions between the 2 and 118 freeways.
Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon
Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon
Evacuated Areas:
Burbank Estates
Brace Canyon area
Stough Nature Center
Wildwood Canyon
Castlean Estates
Debell Golf Course
Evacuates Roads:
Groton Drive
Hamline Place east of Stephen Road
Haven Way from Joaquin Drive to the top of the hill
Olney Place
Ramey Place
Mystic View
Lamer Street from Brace Canyon Road to Keystone Street
Brace Canyon Road above Rolling Ridge Drive
Viewcrest Drive
Evacuation Centers:
McCambridge Park Recreation Center at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd.
Sunland Recreation Center at 8651 Foothill Blvd.