Best Family Friendly Labor Day 2017 Activities In Los Angeles

As Labor Day approaches, families are making plans to gather together and enjoy a day of family fun and entertainment. Backyard barbecues and picnics in the park and heading to the beach are popular choices to celebrate this annual holiday. This year, there are several great Labor Day events complete with festival rides, tasty and unique food and live entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Visit The L.A. County Fair



Dates: September 1, 2017 – September 24, 2017 1101 W. McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111Dates: September 1, 2017 – September 24, 2017 No Labor Day weekend is complete without attending the opening of the Los Angeles County Fair, an annual event which brings unique eats, fun rides and more to Los Angeles. From its beginnings in 1922 as an agricultural fair, a lot has changed, but the event is still very farm-friendly. And, it’s the perfect event to attend as a family. This year, sing and dance to great acts from the likes of Boyz II Men, Hunter Hayes, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx Kansas, Trace Adkins, Chicago and many others. A myriad of attractions, stage entertainment, rides, competitions and more will also be on hand, including livestock contests, wine tastings, acrobatics, exhibitions, and much more. Of highlight is always the food each year. And, this year will be no different. The best way to describe the incredible tasting food is deep fried, on a stick, barbecued, and dipped in chocolate! Visit our Guide To The 2017 L.A. County Fair for more information.

Visit The 45th Fiesta Hermosa



Dates: September 2, 3 & 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Hermosa BeachOn Pier Plaza, Hermosa Avenue and Lower Pier AvenueDates: September 2, 3 & 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fiesta Hermosa takes place for 3 days straight and offers perfect activities for the family. Described as the “largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California,” over 300 artists and crafters will be on hand, including painters, ceramicists, photographers, jewelers, sculptors, and more. Located in downtown Hermosa Beach with the ocean as a backdrop, visitors will flock to this event that is much more than just an art fair. Enjoy great musical acts including a tribute to Steely Dan, a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, as well as Phoenix Rising and many more will also be on hand. When your children get hungry, there are plenty of types of food options. From roasted corn to Thai, Greek, and Mexican food, to tri-tip sandwiches and barbecued sausages. Other popular options include guacamole, shaved ice, and crepes just to name a few. Have a sweet tooth? Fiesta Hermosa will offer plenty of options, including cotton candy, caramel apples, fresh squeezed lemonade, and funnel cakes. There will also be a kiddie carnival with a 30 foot slide, mechanical rides, a rock climbing wall and a fun bungee jump for kids aged 3 to 10 years old. Pony rides, a petting zoo, face painters and more will also keep kids very entertained!

Go To The Beach



Multiple Beaches Multiple Beaches If you’re looking to get out on Labor Day Weekend, head to one of L.A.’s many beaches and enjoy the beautiful weather! From Manhattan Beach to County Line just north of Malibu, beaches will be one of the best places to visit on Labor Day Weekend. Can’t decide which beach you want to go to? Visit our list of the Best Beaches In Los Angeles. Before heading to the beach, why not head to a great Brunch In Huntington Beach or in Manhattan Beach. Or, why not bring the food to the beach? Visit our list of the best places to get picnic food

See A Dodgers Game



Dates: September 4, 2017 Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully AveLos Angeles, CA 90012Dates: September 4, 2017 On Labor Day Weekend, The Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a game you won’t want to miss. Regarded as one of the best teams, The Dodgers are having a historic season and are set to break the record for the most wins during the regular season. Head to Chavez Ravine and see the boys in blue take on the Diamondbacks.

First Fridays At Abbot Kinney



Dates: September 1, 2017 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291Dates: September 1, 2017 First Friday’s only happens once a month on Abbot Kinney, and this year Angelenos are lucky enough that it falls on Labor Day Weekend! Shops, and restaurants will be open late, and local artists will be filling the streets with their work. Indulge in food from 20+ food trucks, and walk the Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.!

USC Trojans vs. Western Michigan Broncos



Dates: September 2, 2017 L.A. Coliseum11 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90037Dates: September 2, 2017 Head to the Coliseum with the entire family or just those in your family who love sports. The USC Trojans will take on the Western Michigan Broncos for their home opener on Labor Day Weekend!

UCLA Bruins vs. Texas A&M Aggies