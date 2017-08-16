Best Brunch In Huntington Beach

Orange County’s array of upscale yet laidback seaside restaurants are great choices for breakfast, lunch or dinner. But, one trend has many flocking to local eateries. With fruity mimosas, egg-filled dishes and berry-topped pancakes, brunch has become a go-to for those visiting with friends or family or simply to enjoy the morning with some innovative food. And with its relaxed, surf-town vibe, Huntington Beach is the perfect place to brunch. Check out these spots, each of which has some delicious offerings and lovely views.



SeaLegs Wine Bar

21022 Beach Boulevard

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-5700

www.sealegswinebar.com 21022 Beach BoulevardHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 536-5700 A wine bar may not sound like the most obvious brunch spot, but SeaLegs has so much to offer diners. The eclectic brunch menu features a variety of toasts, omelets and benedicts, as well as some other unique dishes. In addition to avocado toast, check out their mushroom sausage toast or the shrimp, tomato and arugula omelet. Traditional eggs benedict can be substituted with a veggie benedict or the prosciutto bruschetta benedict. If you’re looking to fill your belly with rich foods, try the chicken biscuits and gravy or the chicken and waffle sandwich. The wine bar also offers goat cheese and fig French toast, chorizo hash and bananas foster.



Duke’s Huntington Beach

317 Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-6446

www.dukeshuntington.com 317 Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-6446 The Sunday brunch buffet at Duke’s offers an enticing selection of brunch items that will delight taste buds all around. Each person over 21 receives a complimentary glass of sparkling wine or one specialty Island Mimosa. Enjoy sounds of live Hawaiian music as you move from station to station, filling your plate with unbelievably tasty breakfast and lunch items. Customize your meal with a visit to the omelet station or choose from things like fresh seasonal fruit, eggs benedict, coconut French toast, smoked salmon, applewood smoked bacon, home-style potatoes and fresh pastries. There will be plenty of lunch options as well, including a roast beef carving station, Hawaiian poke, herb-crusted fish, Caesar salads and lemongrass-steamed Manila clams.



Stacked: Food Well Built

7490 Edinger Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(657) 845-2100

www.stacked.com 7490 Edinger AvenueHuntington Beach, CA 92647(657) 845-2100 Because the Huntington Beach location is the only one to offer a breakfast menu, Stacked is the perfect place for any day of the week. With digital tablets at each table for easy customization of your order, it’s easy to “stack” your meal with the ingredients you desire. Stack your own pancakes—buttermilk, whole grain or gluten-free—with everything from sliced bananas, peanuts, granola, strawberry jam, nutella, candied pecans, toasted coconut, fresh berries or caramelized apples. Do the same for French toast, or choose your own blend of proteins, cheeses and vegetables for a custom burrito or egg scramble. If you’re looking for more lunch-based meals, try stacking your own salad, burger, mac ‘n’ cheese or milkshake.



Pacific Hideaway

500 Coast Highway

Irvine, CA 92648

(714) 965-4448

www.pacifichideawayhb.com 500 Coast HighwayIrvine, CA 92648(714) 965-4448 Located at the Shorebreak Hotel, Pacific Hideaway is close to Huntington’s famous Main Street. Menu items at the restaurant are inspired by traditional meals crafted in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands as well as Latin and South America. Standard options like eggs and potatoes, porridge and yogurt with granola are on the menu, but it also features some unique dishes too. The egg white frittata is filled with vegetables and cotija cheese while the healthy Rio Bowl contains acai sorbet, banana, blueberries and granola. Those looking for more filling brunch items can choose the huevos rancheros with sunny side up eggs and a black bean puree, banana muffin French toast with candied pecans or the California breakfast burrito.



solita Tacos & Margaritas

7631 Edinger Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 894-2792

www.solitatacos.com 7631 Edinger AvenueHuntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 894-2792 This simple Mexican restaurant has one of the finest brunches in town. Offered only on the weekends, their menu is not very extensive but what it lacks in number, it makes up for in flavor. Breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros are some of the more traditional options at solita, but they also serve up chilaquiles with huevos; the Mad Scramble with eggs, melted cheese, meat and plenty of protein; potato nachos; and machaca, or dried meat, and eggs. For dessert, savor the berry cinnamon bread pudding, which is served warm with a drizzle of agave and brown sugar sour cream sauce. Those that love having cocktail options will especially enjoy the brunch at solita. The eatery’s rainbow mimosa offers a choice of watermelon, guava, mango, strawberry, pomegranate or pineapple juice.



The Corner

8961 Adams Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(714) 968-6800

www.thecornerhb.com 8961 Adams AvenueHuntington Beach, CA 92646(714) 968-6800 For a laidback experience at a chef-owned and operated restaurant, pay a visit to The Corner. The restaurant’s extensive brunch menu is filled with small plates, entrees, classic snacks and cocktails. For light appetites or to share, consider Sriracha-soaked wings, Tuscan kale Caesar salad, deviled eggs, fresh fruit or stuffed jalapeños. Other small dishes on the classics menu include fries, charcuterie, mashed potato tacos and calamari steak piccata. When it comes to entrees, consider ordering braised short ribs on toast, the meatball sub, a Cobb salad, baked eggs, thick-cut French toast or the block-cut New York steak. Cocktail enthusiasts will enjoy the tangerine gimlet, sangria with coconut rum, the moonshine mojito or bottomless mimosas crafted with a variety of beverages.



Bluegold

21016 Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-0038

www.dinebluegold.com 21016 Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-0038 With the farm-to-table culture that Bluegold is known for, it’s no surprise that the dishes at the eatery are fresh and filled with local ingredients. While you can order starters like croissants and milkrolls, and endless egg dishes like classic benedicts, omelets, French toast and bagels, there are plenty of unique options on the Bluegold menu. The coastal restaurant offers a lot of seafood, from oysters and clam chowder to a deluxe seafood tower with crab, lobster, oysters and shrimp. The restaurant also offers a selection of charcuterie platters. One option, cured meats and artisan cheeses, is accompanied with seasonal jams, nuts, dried fruits and breads while the smoked and cured fish platter comes with pickles, crackers and various spreads.