Best Brunch Spots In Manhattan Beach

Smack dab between El Segundo and Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach is one of the three Beach Cities that make up the South Bay. Known as a hotspot for beach volleyball and surfing, the dining scene has recently stepped up its game to put the rest of SoCal on notice. After spending an early morning with your toes in the sand, head to one of these top brunch spots in Manhattan Beach.





www.eatmbpost.com 1142 Manhattan Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5405 Manhattan Beach Post is packed with small groups soaking in the beach breeze while sharing favorites like the bacon cheddar buttermilk biscuits and a pineapple upside down griddle cake. Completing the brunch experience are their cocktails, including the Southern Hospitality drink with bourbon punch, grilled peach, and white oak, and many other unique cocktails. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2:30pm and guests can choose from a menu of items including hand-crafted cocktails, white oak grilled steak and eggs, a poached egg dish with harissa piperade, braised garbonzo beans and date toast, as well as cheesy eggs, and corned beef cheek hash.





www.loveandsaltla.com 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5252 The Italian-inspired restaurant with a California soul offers brunch dishes such as English muffins, duck egg pie and buttermilk pancakes. Guests can choose from a selection of sweets, dishes such as smoked salmon toast and wood oven baked eggs, main plates, pizza and pasta and brunch drinks and cocktails. Guests may also indulge in the “Boozy Brunch” offer, which includes bottomless Italian greyhounds, red sangrias or bloody marys.



www.shadehotel.com Shade Hotel1221 N Valley Dr.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 546-4995 zinc@shade is a true fusion of coastal living with a sleek modern interior lounge along with an open air outdoor lounge. Enjoy their mimosa tray paired with avocado toast, huevos rancheros, or the pearl sugar crusted Belgian waffle just to name a few. Brunch is served every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while their beach breakfast buffet is served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.





www.rocknfishmb.com 120 Manhattan Beach BlvdManhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 379-9900 At the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, Rock’N Fish serves American regional cuisine along with tasty cocktails. The fun, lively and casual beachfront restaurant has an eclectic design with art deco overtones and handmade artistic elements from all over the world. Brunch, which is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., focuses on seafood style dishes combined with brunch classics. Try their lobster & biscuit benedict or braised short rib scramble and enjoy bottomless sangrias and seasonal mimosas.





www.thestrandhousemb.com 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-7470 Conceived by a small group of South Bay families out of their love for great food, wine and friends, The Strand House features 180° sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and a menu which highlights seasonal produce year-round. Some of their stand out brunch items include the coconut chia pudding, stuffed french toast, chicken and waffles, a chili relleno breakfast burrito and their salmon benedict. Brunch is on Saturday’s and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





www.eatrockefeller.com 1209 Highland Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5810 Just steps from the beach, begin your weekends a day early with brunch at The Rockefeller. Starting Fridays at 11 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, their brunch includes dishes like a breakfast burrito with eggs, braised short ribs, cheese and bacon, as well as chicken & waffles, a veggie scramble, a pork belly benedict, Belgian waffles, French toast and much more. The menu also includes plenty of salads, and other plates like meatballs, seared ahi tostadas and more. The large open patio windows and endless selection of craft beer on tap make The Rockefeller the go-to spot to people watch and have a relaxed day party that will seem never ending.





www.eatfwd.com 1148 Manhattan Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 893-6299 Open daily for lunch and dinner, Fishing With Dynamite offers up a raw bar and a cocktail bar along with tasty brunch served every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Choose from a selection of old school dishes, new school dishes and sweets. Pair their shrimp and grits, fried chicken and waffle or crab benedict with a selection of day drinks, cocktails, wines and beers.





www.thebelamar.com The Belamar HotelN Sepulveda Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 750-0312 Located in the Belamar Hotel, Second Story Restaurant boasts creative twists on classic California cuisine using organic produce, sustainable seafood and hormone-free chicken. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week, visit the restaurant for Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. tp 2:30 p.m. Share sharable plates and try their most popular items like the five-cheese chorizo mac & cheese, the chicken waffle and the huevos rancheros. Top off your meal with a selection of bottomless mimosas, sangria, or bloody mary’s.







www.unclebills.net 1305 Highland Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5177 Since 1961, Uncle Bill’s Pancake House has kept the charm and nostalgia of the once sleepy and relaxed downtown beach atmosphere. Serving breakfast and lunch food in a homey space every day, sit back and enjoy a seat on the patio with ocean views. Their menu features eggs and omelettes, pancakes, dollar cakes, waffles, French toast, breakfast wraps, uncle bill’s famous potatoes, cereals & fruit and more.







www.sloopysbeachcafe.com 3416 Highland Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-1373 Since 1967, Sloopy’s has continued to offers guests food from sustainable fisheries, as well as all natural meats and organic coffee. In their garden-setting, enjoy cooked to order food using farm-fresh ingredients. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the weekdays and 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the weekends with a full menu of breakfast favorites, omelet bar, sides and drinks. Try their sunrise sandwich, the highlander or banana nut caramel pancakes with a fresh smoothie, tea or coffee.

