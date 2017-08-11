Young Gray Whale Spotted Swimming In Dana Point Harbor

August 11, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: Dana Point Harbor, Gray Whale, Newport Beach Harbor

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A juvenile gray whale has apparently been seeing the sights along Southern California’s coast as it migrates its way up to north Alaska.

Several boaters and paddle boarders reported the 20-foot gray whale swimming in Newport Harbor Thursday, and its believed to be the same whale that was stuck in Dana Point Harbor Tuesday.

DJ Hollis, who runs a party boat out of the harbor, said he was prepping his boat when he was sprayed with ocean water. When he turned around to see what sprayed him, Hollis spotted the whale swimming under the boat dock.

His friend standing nearby captured the sight on his cell phone.

The whale did not seem to be injured.

The whale could also be the same one seen inside Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad Monday.

