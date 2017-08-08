Wayward Whale Gets Stuck In Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT (CBSLA.com) – A baby gray whale swam behind the breakwater in the Dana Point Harbor for several hours Tuesday, coming very close to the shoreline at several points.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor patrol unit deputies started hearing CB radio chatter about 8 a.m. regarding a baby whale in the harbor, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Lane Lagaret.

The whale appeared to have left, but returned about 11 a.m., Lagaret said.

“It’s not necessarily stuck; it can swim around the harbor, but it doesn’t want to leave,” Lagaret said.

At around 12:50 p.m., Sky9 caught video of two oblivious paddleboarders floating directly over the whale.

Deputies, with help from a whale watching business, tried to steer the whale back out to sea. Just before 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department confirmed to KNX 1070 that the whale had safely made it out of the harbor.

#BREAKING: @OCSD says young whale in distress swimming near baby beach in @DanaPointHarbor has made it back out to sea. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/tgpxij63Oi — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) August 8, 2017

On Monday, a juvenile gray whale drew hundreds of people to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad. SeaWorld researchers told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the whale was likely resting amid its annual journey north from Baja California.

