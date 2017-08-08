Young Gray Whale Entertains Crowd In Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (AP) — A juvenile gray whale drew a crowd of hundreds as it took a break from migrating for an afternoon dalliance in a Carlsbad lagoon.
More than 300 people lined the shoreline in Carlsbad on Monday as the healthy California gray swam back and forth under a road bridge that crosses the entrance to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.
Watching the kids at Surf Camp, we spotted this baby whale in one of the jetties. Now an hour later, a helicopter is circling. It must be trapped. We didn't see a mama whale. I wonder if she is offshore waiting and calling for baby. #gobabygo #mamaswaiting #graywhale #california #rescue #babywhale #carlsbad @sofia_da_sopapilla @evanstrasser_24 . . . . #californiagraywhale #whales #sealife #marinemammals #nature #beauty #beachliving #wildlife #wildliferescue #photography #animals #animallover #oceanview #pacificocean #marinelife #surf #surfcamp #travel #adventure
SeaWorld researchers estimated the whale to be about 15 feet long and 2,000 pounds and say it was likely resting amid its annual journey back north from Baja California, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Carlsbad police arrived to keep traffic moving until the whale swam back out into the ocean around 4 p.m.
