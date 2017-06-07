Investigation Continues Into Deadly Wilmington Police Shooting

WILMINGTON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities continue to investigate a confrontation that left a suspected gunman dead and injured an LAPD officer.
A report of a man with a gun in the Wilmington area was called in to police just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Because they were already looking for the shooter who killed a teenager 24 hours earlier, officers responded immediately to the scene, according to police.
A man in his 20s was shot and killed, and somehow was struck by an LAPD patrol car. Heavy equipment was brought in Wednesday morning to lift the patrol car with a crane in order to allow the coroner’s office to recover the body, nearly 12 hours after the shooting.
One of the officers was also rushed to a hospital. After initial fears that he had been shot, police later confirmed he was injured when the patrol car ended up on the driveway.
Investigators are working out how the encounter turned deadly, and will review footage from the officers’ body cameras.