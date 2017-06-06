Los Angeles Police Officer Injured While Responding To Shooting In Wilmington, Suspect Killed

WILMINGTON (CBSLA.com) — A Los Angeles police was injured while responding to a report of a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday night.
The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. about an incident on Denni Street near Wilmington Boulevard.
One suspect was killed at the scene. A second was taken into custody.
The officer was listed in good condition. It was not clear how the officer was hurt.
The officer was initally thought to have been shot, but it turned out that was not the case.
“When the call comes out, it is the absolute worst thing that anybody could hear. Thank goodness that is not what happened. ” said Josh Rubenstein, public information director for the Los Angeles Police Department.