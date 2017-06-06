Boy, 17, Gunned Down In Wilmington Days Before Graduation

WILMINGTON (CBSLA.com) — A 17-year-old boy who had just come home from a day at the beach was shot and killed early Tuesday, just two days before he was set to graduate from high school.
The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of I Street, Los Angeles police Sgt. Bradley Hearn said.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Family members said he was supposed to graduate from Narbonne High School on Thursday.
Los Angeles police Detective David Cortez says there is no suspect or vehicle information available.
“But someone has said there was a suspicious car that was cruising around in the neighborhood. The four juveniles were hanging out when someone parked in the alley straight across from where they were standing,” he said. “Someone dressed in all black ran up and started firing shots at them.”
None of the other boys were hurt.
The shooting is believed to be gang related, but detectives say there is no indication that the boy was involved in a gang.