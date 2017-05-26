$33M Awarded In Settlement Over Adulterated Tylenol, Motrin, Other OTC Drugs

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA.com) – The state of California will receive $2.3 million of an announced $33 million settlement with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson after it violated federal regulations for certain medicines, including those consumed by kids, officials said Friday.
Several popular medicines were found to fall short of quality control standards between 2009 and 2011, including Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Sudafed, Pepcid, Mylanta, and others, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
The affected over-the-counter medicines emitted a musty odor, failed to dissolve properly, and contained unwanted particulates and bacteria.
Becerra along with 42 other state attorneys general announced the settlement, which resolves allegations that some McNeil-PCC and McNeil Consumer Health Care division manufacturing facilities failed to abide by federal regulations. McNeil is now part of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.
Johnson & Johnson issued several recalls during the affected period. McNeil Consumer Healthcare plead guilty in 2015 to federal criminal charges related to the metal-laden children’s Tylenol and agreed to pay $25 million to the Food and Drug Administration.
“It is reprehensible that any company would manufacture medicine that could potentially harm children,” said Attorney General Becerra. “I will do all I can to hold accountable any violator of our state and federal safety standards.”
As a part of the settlement, McNeil will be required to ensure its marketing and promotional practices do not unlawfully promote over-the-counter drug products, Becerra said.