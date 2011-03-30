Another Tylenol Product Recalled Due To Moldy Smell

March 30, 2011 6:32 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — McNeil Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling another batch of Tylenol due to complaints of a musty, moldy smell.

The latest recall is for roughly 34,000 bottles of Tylenol 8 Hour extended release capsules.

More than 50 million bottles of Tylenol, Motrin and Benadryl products were recalled last year after consumers complained of the same smell.

A spokesperson says the recall is part of the company’s ongoing surveillance of its products

The company said consumers who purchased products from the latest recalled lot, ADM074, should stop using the product.

For more information on the recall or for refund information, visit McNeil Consumer Healthcare.

