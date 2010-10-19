Johnson & Johnson Issues Tylenol Recall

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Johnson and Johnson has issued another recall involving Tylenol pills after consumers complained about a musty and moldy odor.
The latest recall covers one lot of Tylenol 8 hour caplets in 50 count bottles, sold in the United States and Puerto Rico. The lot number is BCM155. The company insists the move is precautionary and the pills pose no serious health risk.
This is Johnson and Johnson’s 13th recall this year.
For more information on how to receive a refund or replacement product, visit McNeil Product Recall.
Ugh, what a headache!!!