Chino Hills Home Of Basketball Stars Burglarized As They Play In Televised Playoff Game

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are investigating a burglary at the family home of a trio of basketball phenoms in Chino Hills.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 16000 block of Aquamarine Court by a neighbor who reported hearing glass breaking and a possible burglary. A search of the area on foot and by air turned up nothing, and the neighbor described the suspects only as two males wearing dark clothes.
The home is owned by LaVar Ball, father of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball, and Chino Hills High School stars LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, who recently generated headlines of his own after scoring a whopping 92 points in a high school game and then dedicated his performance to a classmate undergoing heart transplant surgery.
The burglary happened while the family watched LiAngelo and LaMelo play in a televised high school playoff game. It’s not known yet whether the burglars knew the family would be away at the game in Lawndale.
A pile of the family’s possessions were apparently piled up inside, indicating the burglars were scared off and interrupted.
“The door was messed up,” LiAngelo Ball said. “Things were just messed up, stuff outside the closet.”
No injuries were reported. Detectives remained at the scene Wednesday to process evidence and determine whether any property was taken.
Anyone with information about this burglary can contact the Chino Hills Police Station’s detective bureau at (909) 364-2000.