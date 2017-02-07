Lonzo Ball’s Younger Brother Scores 92 Points In High School Game

February 7, 2017 11:39 PM
Filed Under: lamelo ball, lonzo ball

CHINO HILLS (AP) — LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA’s star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points — 41 in the fourth quarter — to help Chino Hills beat Los Osos 146-123 on Tuesday night.

He only had 29 points at halftime. He made 37 of 61 shots from the floor, including 7 of 22 from behind the 3-point line, hit 11 of 14 free throws and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Their other brother LiAngelo, who leads Chino Hills in scoring, sat out due to an ankle injury. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both committed to UCLA like their older brother Lonzo, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Chino Hills (26-1) had won 60 straight games before losing to Oak Hill Academy last Saturday — in which LaMelo scored 36 points.

Lonzo tweeted: “Well I mean that’s one way to bounce back after a loss … I see you lil bro.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia