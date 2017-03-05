Chino Teen Undergoing Heart Transplant Surgery

LOMA LINDA (CBSLA.com) — A Chino teenager in desperate need of a new heart was undergoing heart transplant surgery Sunday night at Loma Linda Medical Center.
Sixteen-year-old Lexi Anderson, a sophomore at Chino Hills High School, has been hospitalized since last month when her condition took a turn for the worse.
“The most important thing is our daughter’s alive,” Lexi’s father Todd Anderson told CBS2 Sunday night.
“We are feeling overjoyed, this is a day that’s been long coming,” he added.
Her health battle received a great deal of attention last month when her classmate, Lamello Ball, scored 92 points in a high school game Feb. 7 and dedicated his performance to her.
“We really believe the times of prayer is what has gotten our daughter through so much,” Todd Anderson said.
“I think she’s going to be blown away,” Lexi’s mother Irene Anderson said about the incredible support the family has received through the ordeal.