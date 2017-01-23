STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Live Blog: Hail Falls Across SoCal  | Weather Updates | Live Social FeedListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Chargers Hire Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

January 23, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Chargers, Gus Bradley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Chargers have hired former Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator.

Bradley was courted by other teams, but was widely expected to join the staff of new Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported.

Lynn beat out San Francisco, Washington and other suitors for Bradley’s services.

The Chargers had not officially announced Bradley’s hiring as of Monday afternoon.

The 50-year-old Bradley went 14-48 in nearly four seasons in charge of the Jaguars, who fired him last month with two games left in the season. Although Jacksonville never won more than five games in a season during his tenure, Bradley retained his reputation as a top defensive coach while the Jaguars finished sixth in the league in total defense this year.

Bradley coordinated Seattle’s defense from 2009-12, coaching current Chargers nose tackle Brandon Mebane and linebacker Korey Toomer.

The Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy on Jan. 1, and Lynn replaced him last week. They also dropped defensive coordinator John Pagano after five seasons.

Pagano’s defense played a 3-4 scheme, but Bradley favored a 4-3 front in Jacksonville and Seattle.

Lynn is retaining Ken Whisenhunt as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. McCoy’s final team in San Diego had one of the NFL’s most productive offenses until a late-season slump, and most of the key players on that unit will return along with Whisenhunt.

The Chargers also retained secondary coach Ron Milus and defensive line coach Giff Smith from McCoy’s staff.

The team intends to hold its offseason workouts at Chargers Park in San Diego before moving north to a new training complex in Costa Mesa.

The Chargers will play the next two seasons at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia